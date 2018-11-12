Temple was, naturally, euphoric about winning on the road against the AAC West Division leaders and becoming bowl eligible, but the Owls for the second straight week showed some serious defensive leaks. Most of it was not being able to deal with King, but Temple has now allowed 101 points in the last two weeks. Granted those were against UCF and Houston, the top two offenses in the AAC, and Houston was playing catch-up virtually the entire game. But still, Temple has been known for its tenacious defense.