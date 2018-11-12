Temple senior guard Shizz Alston has been named the American Athletic Conference's co-basketball player of the week after averaging 21.5 points in the Owls' opening two wins.
Alston scored a career-high 30 points Friday in an 83-67 victory over visiting Detroit Mercy. Alston shot 9-for-17, including 7-for-12 from three-point range, and hit all five of his free throws. He had opened the season with 13 points in a 75-67 win over La Salle.
Alston has hit all 11 of his free throws this season. He also has averaged six assists. He is just 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
Alston shared the AAC award with Wichita State senior forward Markis McDuffie, who averaged 20 points in two games and scored a career-high 32 in the Shockers' win over Providence.
The Owls will resume action Tuesday night when they host Georgia (1-0).