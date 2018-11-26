Quarterback Frank Nutile is among the best teammates that the Temple program has had. He was the MVP of last year's 28-3 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl victory over FIU, started the first two games this season, was injured and couldn't get his job back because of the fine play of Anthony Russo. With Russo out with a cast on his right hand against UConn, Nutile returned to the starting lineup. Yet it's what he has done while on the bench that has been impressive. Coach Geoff Collins has constantly praised his attitude, and so have his teammates.