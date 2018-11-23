1. The player who worries Temple the most is UConn senior quarterback David Pindell, who has rushed for 1,118 yards and 10 touchdowns and completed 174 of 291 passes for 1,873 yards and 18 TDs. Temple has had trouble with dual-threat quarterbacks and the key will be to keep Pindell pinned in the pocket and not let him get outside with his great speed. He is a true leader on one of the youngest teams in the country. UConn has played a total of 40 underclassmen (freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores), which is tied for fifth nationally. With such a young team, Pindell will have to have the game of his career just for the Huskies to remain competitive.