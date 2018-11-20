I'm not big on any talk that Temple should be 9-2 instead of 7-4. The Owls also scored last to earn one-TD wins over Navy and Cincinnati and beat Houston by 59-49, so 5-6 was in the equation, too. Actually, any record was in play, since Temple also had real chances to win at Boston College and even Central Florida. All in all, anyone at 10th and Diamond would have probably taken 7-4 with a great chance to get to 8-4 before a bowl game after week two, and maybe even in the preseason.