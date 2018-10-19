Cincinnati is strong on both the offensive and defensive lines, which has led to their success, and running back Michael Warren (664 yards rushing, 5.4 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns) is a major threat. The key will be containing redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder, a true dual threat. Temple didn't have to worry about the Navy passing game, but now they face the Cincinnati spread offense. How they contain the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Ridder, will likely determine the outcome.