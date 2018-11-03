Ryquell Armstead didn't seem bothered by the fact that an ankle injury kept him out of Temple's previous two games. Armstead rushed for 142 yards on 27 carries. That's a heavy load and he looked fine until early in the fourth quarter, when he left the game after tweaking the ankle. Armstead is one of the toughest players on the team (which is why he was awarded a single-digit number). He showed great strength and quickness and his presence was another example of how much better the Owls' offense runs with him in there. What can't be comforting is that coach Geoff Collins said afterwards that Armstead apparently tweaked the ankle and that is why he left the game for good in the fourth quarter. If he is limited or can't go in the Owls Nov. 10 visit to Houston, it takes away a major dimension of the offense.