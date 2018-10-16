Temple coach Fran Dunphy has been named the recipient of the 2018 Dean Smith Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The award honors an individual in college basketball who embodies the spirit and values of Smith, the late Hall of Fame coach from North Carolina. According to the USBWA, winners of this award are recognized for their principles of honesty and integrity, for treating all people with courtesy and respect, for accomplishments off the court, and for the impact they have made on their community and the lives of their players.
"To receive an award named in honor of Dean Smith is truly humbling," Dunphy said in a news release from the USBWA. "No one had more integrity or did more to promote what is good in college basketball. To be recognized like this is a tremendous honor."
Dunphy, who has 557-315 career record at Penn and Temple and has guided his teams to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, has been a tireless worker during the last 23 years for the Coaches vs. Cancer charity. In 2002, Dunphy won the national Coaches vs. Cancer coach of the year award, and in 2008, he joined a number of other coaches in testifying before Congress and seeking more funding for cancer research.
Along with St. Joseph's coach Phil Martelli, his longtime collaborator in fund-raising for cancer research, Dunphy last year won the American Cancer Society's Circle of Honor Award, a national honor within the Coaches vs. Cancer program for "extraordinary commitment." In addition, Dunphy has served on the board of directors of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Philadelphia.
Dunphy will receive his award Nov. 1 at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off luncheon at the Hilton City Avenue in Philadelphia.
Previous award winners include John Thompson (Georgetown) in 2015, Tom Izzo (Michigan State) in 2016, and Don Donoher (Dayton) in 2017.
This will be Dunphy's 13th and final season at Temple. He will be replaced by associate head coach Aaron McKie.