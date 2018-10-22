In Temple's two biggest wins of the year, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe has had his two most impressive performances. Dogbe's best game was in Temple's 35-14 win over Maryland, when the Owls defense didn't allow a point. He earned AAC defensive-player-of-the-week honors after recording seven tackles, including 3 1/2 for losses and 2 1/2 sacks, and also forcing two fumbles. Against Cincinnati, he had four tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Jimmy Hogan and led to Temple's opening field goal. On the game-ending overtime interception, Dogbe, on a three-man rush, put pressure on Ridder and actually hit him before he stepped up in the pocket and threw the pick.