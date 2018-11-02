ORLANDO — Playing pinball football, Temple did its best to stop college football's hottest team, but the Owls simply had no answers for the prolific Central Florida offense.
For the second game in a row Temple faced an undefeated ranked team, but unlike its 24-17 overtime win over Cincinnati, this one had a different ending.
With 312 yards passing and 318 yards rushing, No. 9 UCF defeated Temple, 52-40 in Thursday's American Athletic Conference shootout for first place.
Temple, which set a school record with 670 total yards, fell to 5-4, 4-1 in the AAC, while UCF sits alone in the East Division with an 8-0, 5-0 mark. It was the Knights' 21st consecutive win, extending the longest Football Bowl Subdivision streak.
Temple quarterback Anthony Russo completed 31 of 52 for 444 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. But the Owls were plagued by 14 penalties for 149 yards.
UCF's McKenzie Milton completed 17 of 33 for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Temple held four leads in the first half and was ahead, 34-28, at haftime. But it didn't take UCF long to overtake the Owls. Opening the second half, UCF took four plays to drive 66 yards in just 50 seconds. Running back Greg McRae gained all of the yards, including 32 for the touchdown.
It was the 21st straight game the Knights have scored 30 or more points.
The Knights extended the lead to 42-34 with 3:52 left in the third quarter, when Milton found tight end Michael Colubiale for his second touchdown pass, a 19-yarder.
Trailing, 42-34 at the start of the fourth quarter, Temple's Will Mobley's was wide left on a 41-yard field goal attempt.
But Temple got the ball back on Delvon Randall's interception at the Owls 33-yard line, and drew to within 42-40 on Russo's 8-yard scoring pass to Ventell Bryant — their second touchdown connection of the game — with 9:44 remaining. Temple went for the two-point conversion, but Jager Gardner was stopped just short of the end zone by A.J. Wooten after catching a swing pass.
UCF then scored on the next possession, with Taj McGowan busting up the middle for a 10-yard run, making it 49-40 with 8:16 left.
After Temple failed to score on its next possession, UCF sealed the win with a Matthew Wright 32-yard field goal, making it 52-40 with 1:36 left.
Temple opened the game with Ryquell Armstead returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and running for 35 yards. The Owls took a 3-0 lead on Will Mobley's season-best 41-yard field goal.
On UCF's first drive, Temple's Dan Archibong blocked a 40-yard field-goal attempt.
The second UCF drive was a different story, led by Milton.
The junior's status was in doubt after he missed the previous game with an undisclosed injury. The Knights, using their up-tempo offense, went 86 yards on four plays, capped by a 19-yard scoring pass from Milton to Dredrick Snelson. The drive took just 55 seconds. It was the 11th scoring drive under 1 minute this season for the Knights and the 21st consecutive game with a touchdown pass from Milton, who finished eighth in last season's Heisman Trophy voting.
This is a UCF team that entered the game fifth in the country in scoring, averaging 44.4 points per game.
Temple came right back to take a 10-7 lead when Russo found Branden Mack for an 18-yard scoring pass with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
Back and forth it went. Milton hit a wide-open Colubiale for a 9-yard scoring pass, and the Knights regained the lead, 14-10, with 4:12 left in the quarter.
Temple answered when Russo hit Randle Jones in stride for a 70-yard touchdown pass, making it 17-14 Owls with 2:52 left in the first quarter.
On the next series, Milton overthrew Tre Nixon twice, and the Knights finally had to punt.
At the end of the 17-14 first quarter, Temple had 274 yards in total offense.
Temple used some razzle dazzle to go up 24-14. The Owls faked a 23-yard field goal, with Russo, the holder, running it in from 5 yards with 13:52 left in the first half. On that same drive, Mobley made a 33-yard field goal, but the Owls got a first down when UCF was penalized for running into the kicker.
Milton cut the lead to 24-21 on a 1-yard run on fourth down with 11:22 left in the half. A 27-yard Mobley field goal gave Temple a 27-21 Temple with 6:12 left in the half.
Late in the half, Milton was stopped by Shaun Bradley for a loss on fourth-and-1, but Bradley was called for a facemask penalty, giving UCF a first down on the Temple 12. UCF took advantage when Taj McGowan scored from 1-yard out to give the Knights a 28-27 lead with 1:43 left in the half.
That was plenty of time for Temple, which scored on Bryant's 15-yard touchdown reception with 18 seconds left in the half, giving Temple a 34-28 lead.
In the first half Russo completed 16 of 26 for 277 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while rushing for 40 yards and a score on five carries.
Center Matt Hennessy left the game after the third quarter with an injury and didn't return.