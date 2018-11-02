ORLANDO — Temple redshirt senior Freddie Booth-Lloyd returned to the lineup for Thursday's American Athletic Conference game at No. 9 Central Florida after missing the Oct. 20 win over Cincinnati game with a boot on his left foot.
It would have taken a lot to keep the 6-foot-1, 330-pound Booth-Lloyd out of the lineup. He is from Cocoa, Fla., less than 40 minutes from Spectrum Stadium. He had 63 friends and family members at the game, a Temple official said.
Booth-Lloyd benefited from Temple's bye last weekend. The only game he missed was the 24-17 overtime win at home.
Booth-Lloyd didn't start against the Knights but was in by the second series. Temple frequently substitutes on the defensive line.
Running back Ryquell Armstead also was back in action, after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.
While the freshman wanted to play against Cincinnati, he wasn't ready, Temple coach Geoff Collins said. He was able to practice this week.
He showed no signs of rust, gaining 96 yards on 15 carries in the first half, including a 33-yard run.
When Temple defensive lineman Dan Archibong blocked a 40-yard field-goal attempt on UCF's first offensive series, it was the Owls' fourth blocked kick this season.
Quincy Roche entered the game with two blocked kicks, and Branden Mack had one.
It was the 22nd blocked kick since Ed Foley became special teams coordinator in 2014.
When quarterback Anthony Russo hit Ventell Bryant for a 32-yard completion late in the first quarter, it extended the senior wide receiver's consecutive streak of at least one catch to 44 games — which represents every game he has played. It's the longest streak among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Temple had 445 total yards in the first half. In the their previous game, the Owls had 317 total yards for the entire game. The first-half offense exceeded Temple's output in six of its games.
The Owls held a 34-28 lead at halftime, which was more points than they scored in five of their first eight games.