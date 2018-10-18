It's understandable that Temple (4-3, 3-0) gets some points for the home advantage, but an undefeated, ranked team should be favored. In this case, though, Cincinnati's schedule might be a factor. The Bearcats haven't beaten a team with a current winning record. The cumulative record of their six opponents is 13-25. Their two AAC wins are over Tulane and UConn, which are a combined 3-9.