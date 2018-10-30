Key points from coach Geoff Collins press conference as Temple (5-3, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) prepares for Thursday's first-place showdown at No. 9 Central Florida (7-0, 4-0).
With leading rusher Ryquell Armstead listed as a captain for the game does that bode well for him playing? (Armstead has missed the last two games with an ankle injury).
"What he has done for the last three weeks, and I think the bye week, was big for him. What he has done, trying to get his rehab done and get back close to healthy, he is really close. I still think it is going to be a game-time (decision). But I think he is a leader in this program. We have guys who are marked to be captains throughout the season. We don't do permanent captains until the very last game of the season. And it is a team vote so we cycle through the guys…"
On the status of defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd who missed the last game while wearing a boot on his left foot.
"Closer. I don't want to give a percentage, but he is closer. And Rock (Armstead) is closer so we are excited, the nice thing too is after practice today there was upwards of 50 hours left until kickoff. So the big thing is, we talk about preparing all the way until kickoff and that includes your rehab…"
On what he is looking to see from Armstead to decide if he can go.
"How much he can go. That is from him. He is a tough guy. He will tell you he was ready to go last Saturday (Oct. 20 vs. Cincinnati). He probably wasn't, or wasn't. We were able to make that decision with his input…"
On whether wide receiver and special teams ace Freddie Johnson will be available after missing the last three games (He had quit the team briefly and then rejoined).
"He will (be available). Freddie is back and we are excited about him and he will be playing and we are really excited about Freddie."
On what it means being undefeated in the conference and what it means for bowl eligibility. (Temple needs to win one of its final four games to become bowl eligible).
"I just worry about right now. That is all I am worried about. There is a game we play in two days and that is my sole focus. I can't worry about what has happened in the past. All we can do is learn from what happened in the past and get ready to play a really good game in two nights."