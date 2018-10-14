ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Considering the difficulty that Navy's triple option poses, Temple's defense did a solid job defending it during Saturday's 24-17 win over the Mids at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Navy entered the game second nationally in rushing, averaging 310.4 yards per game.
The Mids were effective, but held below their average, rushing for 270 yards (5.1 average) and two touchdowns. But it wasn't enough to offset a 3-for-11, 14-yard passing day by quarterback Garret Lewis.
"The triple option is always hard," said Temple safety Delvon Randall, who had seven tackles and one forced fumble. "The triple option, they have the dive, the quarterback, and the pitch and we had to come out and play disciplined and I think we did."
Navy took a 17-7 lead by scoring on the first drive of the second half, going 75 yards in four plays to take a 17-7 lead. After that, the Owls shut Navy out.
"The adjustments were the big things and our kids were also resilient and played hard," Temple defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said. "…One of the best things we did in the second half after that (opening touchdown) was we got them in negative plays on first and second down."
Running back Ryquell Armstead had a streak of 22 straight games played snapped. He was unable to go due to injury, believed to be an ankle. He suffered the injury during the second half of last week's 49-6 win over East Carolina University.
When asked how close Armstead was to playing, Collins shrugged and said, "We'll keep getting better."
Rob "Nitro" Ritrovato, Jager Gardner and Tyliek Raynor each handled running back duties. The trio accounted for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
The 1963 Navy team, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Roger Staubach, was honored before the game. Staubach was among the former players on hand and after the team was introduced, he was asked to throw some footballs into the stands to the fans.
At 76, Staubach, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame from his 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, still showed plenty of arm.