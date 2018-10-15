Ventell Bryant entered Saturday with 18 receptions for 196 yards and no touchdowns in six games. Granted, he played sparingly in the previous game, a 49-6 win over East Carolina, due to an undisclosed injury (although he said he couldn't lift his arm). Saturday, he had his best game since the end of his sophomore season with eight receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. Bryant isn't known as a burner, but he says he is more than a possession receiver. On Saturday he showed great deep speed, especially on his game-winning 62-yard touchdown reception, where he ran a go route and quarterback Anthony Russo hit him in stride. It's too soon to say that Bryant has regained the form of his sophomore year (54 receptions, 895 yards, four touchdowns), but he seemed both happy and relieved to end a touchdown drought that had lasted 17 games. If Bryant can get going, it will open things up even more for the receiving corps. He doesn't even have to be a deep threat. He works the middle of the field as well as any Temple receiver and even though he has had better statistical games, this might have been his best, considering the competitiveness of the game. He also helped set up another TD with a 40-yard reception. Bryant (6-3, 200) is also one of Temple's best blocking receivers. The competition over the final five games will be more difficult so if Bryant can build off Saturday's performance, then Temple will be even more dangerous offensively.