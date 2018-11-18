Temple redshirt junior receiver Travon Williams earned much more than a win in the Owls' 27-17 comeback on Saturday over South Florida at Lincoln Financial Field. Williams, a product of Philadelphia's New Foundation Charter, also picked up a scholarship after the game.
In the winning locker room, after the Owls had overcome a 17-0 halftime deficit, coach Geoff Collins told the team that Williams would be put on scholarship next semester, and the players and coaches burst out in applause.
For Williams, who was also working two part-time jobs, it's a moment he won't ever forget.
"I was surprised, shocked, excited," Williams said. "I am not a big crier, but if I was, I would have cried."
His family may join him.
"That is great because I go to work after football and get back late at night. That will help me and my parents not to try to struggle as much as they do," he said.
What made it more meaningful is that it came after his best game of the season. Williams also plays special teams, but he entered the game with one reception for 16 yards. He added two catches for 19 yards against USF, both coming on the same drive in the second quarter.
Redshirt senior Ventell Bryant became Temple's all-time leader in pass receptions a week after earning the mark in reception yardage.
Bryant had four receptions for 76 yards. He now has 168 career receptions. The old mark was 165 by Zamir Cobb who played from 2000-2003. Bryant also has 2,395 career receiving yards.
"It felt great finishing out this way my last home game at the Linc and my family got to see me break this record at the Linc and I am so blessed," said Bryant, who has 46 receptions for 641 yards to lead the Owls in both categories, along with three touchdowns.
Temple linebacker Sam Franklin had to sit out the first half after being ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting in the Owls' 59-49 win over Houston on Nov.11.
Upon his return, Franklin recorded two tackles in the second half to help the Owls defense hold USF scoreless. He did his best in the first half by coaching up his teammates, but the 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior couldn't wait for the second half.
"You want to be out there," Franklin said. "…It was kind of awkward watching my teammates playing and it was kind of like I wasn't on the team."