The emotion of senior day didn't hit Temple – until the second half. After sleepwalking through a 17-0 first half deficit, Temple enjoyed its biggest comeback of the season and at least for the moment, kept hopes of winning the American Athletic Conference Eastern Division alive with Saturday's stunning 27-17 comeback win at Lincoln Financial Field.
Temple (7-4, 6-1) entered the game needing to beat USF and UConn on Nov. 24 and have Central Florida lose its final two games to Cincinnati and USF in order to win the East Division.
(Central Florida had an 8 p.m. Saturday kickoff with Cincinnati).
USF (7-4 3-4) lost its fourth consecutive game.
This was Temple's biggest comeback of the season. The previous best was in a 24-17 win at Navy when the Owls trailed 17-7 in the third quarter.
Isaiah Wright's 73-yard punt return gave Temple a 20-17 lead with 10 minutes and five seconds left in the game.It was Wright's second punt return for a touchdown this season and Temple's 10th non-offensive touchdown this season.
Holding that 20-17 lead, Temple took over on its own 22-yard line with 5:15 left. Temple bled more than three minutes off the clock and forced USF to call all its timeouts. The Bulls took over with 1:44 left on their own 10-yard line.
On the first play, Temple iced the game when Dana Levine strip-sacked Blake Barnett and Chapelle Russell recovered the fumble in the end zone. It was Russell's fourth fumble recovery this season.
Trailing 17-0 at halftime, Temple's Will Mobley attempted what appeared to be a successful onside kick to begin the third quarter when Branden Mack recovered. However, UCF's Antonio Grier signaled for a fair catch on a ball that never bounced on the ground. Temple was penalized 15 yards for kick catching interference.
Temple held USF, stopping the Bulls for no gain on fourth down on the Owls 31 and then came back and scored on Ryquell Armstead's fourth down 1-yard run with 9:41 left in the third quarter.
The big play was a 21-yard completion to Ventell Bryant, who became Temple's all-time leading receiver on the play. That was his 166th career reception, passing the mark of 165 set by Zamir Cobb, whose senior season was 2003.
Bryant finished with four receptions for 76 yards.
On the ensuing series, Temple's Delvon Randall made a leaping one-handed interception, his third straight game with a pick, giving Temple the ball on its own 33.
On the next play Temple's Anthony Russo was picked off by Ronnie Hoggins.
Three plays later Temple defensive end Quincy Roche, a disruptive force all game, recovered a fumble on the Owls 41, bailing Temple out once again.
Temple converted that to a Mobley 34-yard field goal to get within 17-10 with 3:59 left in the third quarter. The Owls made it 17-13 on Mobley's 36-yard field goal with 11:44 left.
USF took a 7-0 lead on Jordan Cronkrite's 3-yard-run on an option play. The big play of the six-play, 66-yard drive was a 49-yard run by Cronkrite, a University of Florida transfer.
After going three-and-out in its first two possessions, Temple's Mobley missed a 29-yard field goal on the third possession, when he hit the left upright.
Coby Weiss' 35-yard field goal with 14:50 left in the first half increased USF's lead to 10-0.
Later in the second quarter Temple fooled nobody with a fake punt on 3rd-and-9 from the USF 31. The up-man Todd Centeio, who is a backup quarterback, almost threw a pick-six, but USF cornerback Mike Hampton dropped the potential interception.
USF made it 17-0 on Cronkrite's 1-yard run with 2:27 left in the first half. That completed a 12-play, 83-yard drive.
At that point things looked grim for the Owls, who were a much different team in the second half.