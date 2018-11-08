1. Can Temple's offense feed off the momentum from last week's 52-40 loss at Central Florida? That's a UCF unit that is second in the AAC in scoring defense. Houston, meanwhile, is eighth (31.7 ppg.) and coming off a 45-31 loss at SMU. Granted, the Cougars played without All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right knee. Coach Major Applewhite listed him as day to day, but Oliver, who has 13.5 tackles for loss, did warm up before the SMU game. The Temple coaches and players fully expect to see him. Even with Oliver, this is a defense that can be exploited, especially against the pass. Houston is last in the AAC in pass defense, allowing 326.3 yards per game. Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, who threw for 444 yards and four touchdowns last week, is brimming with confidence after that effort. With the way Houston's offense can score points, Temple might be involved in another shootout.