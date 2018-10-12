Temple is coming off its largest margin of victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision school with last week's 49-6 home win over East Carolina. Navy is looking to rebound from a 35-7 loss at Air Force. Saturday, the two teams will meet at 3:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in a game that each will need in hopes of becoming bowl-eligible.
The last time Temple (3-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) faced a team coming off a bad loss, it didn't work out well. That was on Sept. 29 when Temple lost, 45-35 at Boston College. The previous week, BC lost at Purdue, 30-13, in a game that wasn't as close as the score might indicate. Boston College played inspired football against Temple after that loss. Will Navy (2-3, 1-1) do the same?
Stopping Navy's triple option is the main priority, but Temple should be able to take advantage of Navy's defense. That unit is allowing 33.4 points per game, which ranks 110th nationally. Navy is 129th and last in tackles for loss per game (2.6). The key for Temple is to jump on the Mids early and force them to pass. That is what Temple did last year, taking a 34-13 lead during a 34-26 victory.
Containing quarterback Malcolm Perry (584 yards rushing, 5.6 average, six touchdowns) will be a key for Temple, but Navy also has to stop the Owls passing game. Temple had four touchdown receptions last year against Navy, and Anthony Russo threw four touchdown passes in Temple's win last week over ECU.
The passing of Temple should overcome the running of Navy.
Prediction: Temple 30, Navy 23