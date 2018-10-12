Stopping Navy's triple option is the main priority, but Temple should be able to take advantage of Navy's defense. That unit is allowing 33.4 points per game, which ranks 110th nationally. Navy is 129th and last in tackles for loss per game (2.6). The key for Temple is to jump on the Mids early and force them to pass. That is what Temple did last year, taking a 34-13 lead during a 34-26 victory.