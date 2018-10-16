Here are some of the key points that Temple football coach Geoff Collins made during his Tuesday press conference as the Owls (4-3, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) prepare to host No. 20 Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0) in Saturday's noon game at Lincoln Financial Field.
On injured running back Ryquell Armstead, who missed Saturday's 24-17 win at Navy with an ankle injury and didn't practice on Tuesday.
"He is getting better every single day. I think he is closer and closer. The thing we are focused on too is making sure our offensive line, which is doing a really good job in the run game and pass game, is opening holes for all the guys we have."
On defensive tackle, Freddie Booth-Lloyd, who suffered an undisclosed injury on Saturday, left the game, but returned and made some key plays.
"He didn't practice today, and didn't practice Sunday so he is another who is day to day, but there is such a high care factor in this organization that he wanted to be out there fighting with his teammates and get the win. And he did that."
On defending Cincinnati dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound redshirt freshman who has thrown for 1,025 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 315 yards (4.6 avg.) and four touchdowns.
"You have to be sound fundamentally in everything you do. We have to be sound assignment-wise. He has such good improvisational skills that we have to make sure we are containing the quarterback, getting push, playing tight coverage like we do, but then if something breaks down, the pocket has to collapse and we have to keep him contained. (Also) when they run the zone read concept – some games you play, teams run the zone read, well you know the quarterback on a lot of teams isn't as big of a threat. This young man is a threat to hurt you with his feet so you have to be very assignment sound…."