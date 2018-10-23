If it seemed like some kind of alternate reality at 10th and Diamond, it turned out to be October's reality. That Buffalo team that beat Temple with a last-minute TD at the Linc is now 7-1, undefeated in the Mid-American Conference. The Owls showed up next at Maryland, which had already beaten Texas, and the final score was Temple 35, Terps 14. Temple's only loss since Sept. 8 was at Boston College, and that was a three-point game in the last four minutes.