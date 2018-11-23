It seems too easy to pick a winner when Temple (7-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) visits UConn (1-10, 0-7) in the regular season finale for both teams. Picking against the 29-point spread is a little more difficult. UConn finds itself in the wors of statistics positions – last in the AAC in scoring offense (23.5 ppg.) and scoring defense (49.8 ppg.)