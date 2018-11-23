It seems too easy to pick a winner when Temple (7-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) visits UConn (1-10, 0-7) in the regular season finale for both teams. Picking against the 29-point spread is a little more difficult. UConn finds itself in the wors of statistics positions – last in the AAC in scoring offense (23.5 ppg.) and scoring defense (49.8 ppg.)
In one game, the Huskies scored 50 points and still lost by two touchdowns in a 62-50 defeat to SMU. Temple was a 14-point favorite last week but needed to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit before beating South Florida, 27-17.
What the Owls don't want to do is allow a UConn team to hang around. UConn's only hope of people competitive is for having its 1,000-yard rusher, quarterback David Pindell, go crazy.
He has been responsible for 28 touchdowns, 10 rushing and 18 passing and would need the game of his life just for the Huskies to cover the spread.
Temple's goal should be to put the Huskies away early, let the starters rest and then start thinking of the bowl game. The Owls may not cover, but should still enjoy a happy bus ride back from Hartford.
Prediction: Temple 45, UConn 21