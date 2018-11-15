Temple doesn't know how many quarterbacks it will face when the Owls (6-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) host USF (7-3, 3-3) in Saturday's noon game at Lincoln Financial Field.
USF starter Blake Barnett, who has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,416 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions missed last week's 35-23 loss at Cincinnati due to a shoulder injury. Coach Charlie Strong said earlier in the week he was day to day.
Both backups, Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean saw extensive action against Cincinnati.
So what would be a recipe for a 14-point underdog like USF to upset Temple?
Run the ball.
Both Florida transfer Jordan Cronkrite (982 yards, rushing 6.7 average, seven TDs) and 5-foot-5, 168-pound freshman dynamo Johnny Ford (559 yards, 7.6 average, eight TDs) have been impressive running the ball.
Temple has allowed an average of 248.2 rushing yards in its last four games. The Owls are 3-1 in those games, but it's not a total that the defense is comfortable with.
If Temple can stop the run, then the Owls can thrive.
The offense which has scored 99 points in its last two games against UCF and Houston, should continue the momentum against a UCF team that has allowed an average of 44.3 points per game during its current three-game losing streak.
Prediction: Temple 47, South Florida, 28