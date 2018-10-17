– Cincinnati is first in the nation in pass-efficiency defense and eighth in passing defense, allowing just 154.3 yards per game. The Bearcats will be facing a deep Temple receiving corps and a confident Russo, who is 4-1 as the Owls' starting quarterback. While most teams try to establish the run to set up the pass, Temple might be better served doing the opposite and come out firing on the Bearcats secondary. What has made Temple so difficult to defend is that Russo has taken advantage of many options. Last week, he connected with nine receivers, led by Ventell Bryant, who had eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown. Bryant is a key because he is both an outstanding route runner and a blocker. If Cincinnati gives him extra attention after last week, other Owls receivers are more than capable of stepping up.