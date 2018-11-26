Shooting 2-for-25 on threes against Miami meant that was never going to be a game. Watching the second half against Grand Canyon, you could see La Salle had its chances, but it was such a narrow path. An open three, for instance, to narrow a seven-point second-half lead didn't fall. Not making a couple of shots that could have put pressure on Grand Canyon kept the pressure on La Salle. And let's face it, trying to get a first win is pressure. There was no lack of effort from anybody. There also is no easy fix.