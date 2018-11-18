In regulation, Furman had missed a shot with five seconds left, but Villanova's Joe Cremo was called for a foul going for the rebound with 2.6 seconds left. It was Villanova's seventh team foul. Furman's Matt Rafferty went to the line and the front end of his one-and-one for the lead .. fell off the rim. Villanova couldn't get off a shot at the other end, putting the game into overtime.