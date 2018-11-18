You didn't expect Villanova to get stomped at home the other night by Michigan? That, it turned out, was mere prelude to a real stunner. Saturday night, Furman showed up at the Pavilion and pulled off a national shocker, beating the defending national champions.
The final was Furman 76, Villanova 68, as Furman players stormed the court, enjoying the whole thing exactly as much as you'd expect.
Never finding any extended offensive rhythm, Villanova shot 35 percent in regulation, and allowed Furman to shoot 41 percent, the visitors also scoring more inside, in more ways, and kept their poise when the upset was in sight.
Furman (5-0) had beaten a 2018 Final Four team already this season, winning at Loyola. Still, Villanova was over a 16-point favorite at the Pavilion. Now, Furman is 2-0 agains the Final Four squads, Villanova 0-2.
In regulation, Furman had missed a shot with five seconds left, but Villanova's Joe Cremo was called for a foul going for the rebound with 2.6 seconds left. It was Villanova's seventh team foul. Furman's Matt Rafferty went to the line and the front end of his one-and-one for the lead .. fell off the rim. Villanova couldn't get off a shot at the other end, putting the game into overtime.
So the visitors would go away quietly in OT? Nope, the Paladins scored first. A Phil Booth three-pointer gave Villanova the lead back with 3 1/2 minutes left, before Clay Mounce hit a three and Jordan Lyons drove and Furman was back up 67-63, 2 1/2 minutes to go.
Mounce fouled out for Furman, but Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree missed the front end of a one-and-one. Furman's Rafferty hit the dagger shot, a turnaround baseline contested fadeaway for a 69-63 lead, 52 seconds left.
Villanova coach Jay Wright, who had said he would be shortening his rotation, pretty much lived and died with his veterans in the second half.
Villanova had been shooting 33 percent for the game when Joe Cremo, the graduate transfer from Albany, hit a corner three on a feed from Eric Paschall, then Phil Booth hit a shot in the lane to tie the game with just over 2 1/2 minutes left. Albany failed to score on three straight possessions and Collin Gillespie's fastbreak layup put Villanova ahead with 1:39 left.
When Furman's Alex Hunter caught a crosscourt skip pass and nailed a wide-open three-pointer, Furman took a 58-53 lead, 4 1/2 minutes left.
When Wright said he would shorten his rotation, and did that in the first half, which meant freshmen Saddiq Bey and Cole Swider and grad transfer Joe Cremo came off the bench, and no minutes for freshmen Jahvon Quinerly and Brandon Slater, who had gotten some bench minutes in both halves of Villanova's first three games.
The school had announced Friday that inside player Dylan Painter, a junior, would transfer, with his destination to be determined. By the second half, Bey and Swider also sat.
Collin Gillespie, who had struggled against Michigan, led Villanova with 10 points in the first half. But Villanova's lead at the break was only 36-31. Points in the paint, Furman led 12-8.
Furman scored the first seven points of the second half. Timeout, Villanova. The Paladins were up. Villanova had come out shooting threes, and missing them. Gillespie hit one to put Villanova back in front. Furman scored inside to go back up.