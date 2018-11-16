Redshirt sophomore forward Dylan Painter, who saw only 11 minutes of playing time in Villanova's first three games, has decided to transfer, Wildcats coach Jay Wright announced Friday.
The 6-foot-11, 224-pound Painter, a graduate of Hershey High School, came back this season after redshirting in 2017-18. He started the Nov. 6 season opener against Morgan State but played just six minutes and had three points and three rebounds.
Painter added two points and three rebounds in five minutes coming off the bench last Saturday against Quinnipiac but he did not see action in Wednesday's loss to Michigan.
"This is a very sad day for all of us in our program," Wright said in a statement. "There is not a player more loved or respected on our team than Dylan Painter. Dylan has decided he wants to go to a program where he can play more. He's been such a valuable asset to our program that we want him to be happy. He deserves it. Dylan's been a very important member of this program and we wish him all the best."
Painter played in 23 games as a freshman, averaging 0.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.5 minutes, with career highs of 10 points and six rebounds in a 2017 Big East Tournament win over St. John's.