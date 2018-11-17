An interception by safety Garrett Taylor put Penn State in position at the Rutgers 28 and McSorley hit Freiermuth with a 23-yard pass on the second play for a first-and-goal at the 5. Two plays later from the 6, McSorley looped a pass to Freiermuth over linebacker Elijah Barnwell for the touchdown with just over 2 minutes left in the half.