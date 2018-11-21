After having the best game of his young career in Saturday's win over La Salle, Drexel freshman guard Camren Wynter took it a step further in his fifth collegiate game.
Wynter had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Drexel defeated Boston, U, 86-67 Wednesday afternoon at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. The 6-foot-2 Wynter shot 7 for 9 from the field and made all eight free throws in nearly 38 minutes.
Drexel (3-2) which has won three in a row, played its second game in the last three without starting point guard Kurk Lee, who has an upper body injury.
"I try to do everything he was doing, leading our team, getting everybody in the right position, getting everybody involved," Wynter said in referring to Lee. "I try to copy what he does and lead our team."
Wynter, who scored 15 points in the 89-84 win over La Salle and was named Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the week, is a combo guard, but says he is more comfortable at the point and it showed against Boston U.
What was impressive is that he scored his 22 points on just nine field goal attempts.
"I try my best to be efficient because I know as a point guard you can't shoot too much, you have to do a good job distributing the ball, so when I get my shots, I know I have to make them," Wynter said.
This win was significant for Drexel because the Terriers, coached by former Villanova assistant Joe Jones, opened the season by defeating preseason CAA favorite Northeastern 77-74.
Drexel was picked ninth in the 10-team CAA preseason poll. This could be a sign that the Dragons might be able to exceed expectations. The same can be said of Wynter.
"He plays with energy and plays with pace and makes those around him better and that is as good a quality as you can have for a point guard in any year," Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. "He is certainly doing a great job so far."
Leading 44-38 at halftime, Drexel began the second half on an 8-0 run and Boston U (3-3) was never able to get closer than within seven points.
Drexel, which resumes action Sunday at Bowling Green, had a balanced scoring effort. James Butler, a 6-8 sophomore, had 17 points, while 6-6 junior Zach Walton scored 13, graduate student Trevor John scored 12 (on four three pointers) and 6-9 junior Alihan Demir added 11. The Dragons shot 56 percent from the field.
Another key was three-point defense, as Boston U shot just 3 for 14 from three-point range.