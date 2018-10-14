"At some point — when I talk about ownership — the guys have to take it upon themselves to make the necessary changes, to fix," Pederson said. "We can't go down — our behavior has to change, right? Our standards have to change just a little bit. They have to elevate just a little bit. And I can stand up here and talk to the team until I'm blue in the face, but until they realize it, until they take ownership of it, until they sort of embrace it, it probably won't change."