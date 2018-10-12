With more than a week until the next game — home against Carolina on Oct. 21 — it's impossible to tell who will be available in the defensive backfield. Hamstrings are notoriously slow to heal, but if Graham and Jones can play, Douglas will be back on the bench. (On Friday, Doug Pederson was tepid at best on whether Douglas would continue in his emergency role.) If those hamstring injuries appear to be lingering, especially in the absence of McLeod, the team could also look elsewhere for depth or try either Sullivan or Deiondré Hall, both of whom are actually listed as safeties. In any case, Rasul Douglas says he will be ready. It was a long wait to hear his number called again in a meaningful game. He liked the sound.