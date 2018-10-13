Eagles fans are breathing easier, Sixers fans are gearing up, and the Flyers faithful are still talking about Gritty.
Here's what you might have missed this week in Philadelphia sports.
Markelle Fultz and Jayson Tatum will be connected the rest of their careers. But, as it turns out, this connection started earlier than June 2017 and is deeper than the Sixers-Celtics rivalry they've been adopted into.
Plus, Sixers' rookie Landry Shamet is exceeding early expectations with his smooth shooting making him a valuable option as a floor spacer. Keith Pompey talked to the Wichita State graduate about what makes him a solid fit.
The Eagles had a quintessential bounce-back game against the Giants on Thursday night football. They fought their way back to .500, won their first division game, and now have the most wins in the NFC East.
During the Eagles' return to form, Odell Beckham — who took not-so-subtle shots at his team and his quarterback this week — had his share of distractions on the sideline. He headed for his locker for halftime as the Giants' offense was still on the field and was seen shadow boxing a cooling fan while yelling at it.
Phillies rookie Scott Kingery had an up-and-down season after signing a six-year, $24 million contract before the start of the season.
The Flyers' start to the season has been so-so. They followed up a big win against the Vegas Golden Knights with back-to-back deflating blowout losses to the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. But, their promising farm system has granted them a luxury.
And, of course, Gritty made his regular-season, home-opener debut about as memorable as the rest of his rollout.
The Union welcomed their new sporting director, Ernst Tanner, to the team's headquarters this week. He is replacing Earnie Stewart, who left the club earlier this year to become general manager of the United States Men's National Team.