Through his first 12 games with the Eagles, Jeffery had 47 receptions and seven touchdowns. Then, in early December, he and the Eagles agreed to a four-year deal worth as much as $52 million. In his 10 regular-season and postseason games thereafter – one of which was a meaningless Week 17 game against the Cowboys in which he played just one quarter – Jeffery has 40 receptions for eight touchdowns. He's been as good or better since signing the extension, and don't forget: He played the entire 2017 season with a torn rotator cuff.