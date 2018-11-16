What you can't guarantee, though, is that your team will win the Super Bowl with Coach No. 2. That's the hangup, the hesitation, if you go with him. Your team will always be in the mix. Every season will be a fun ride, and you'll be along for it, and you'll carry that precious optimism and promise into every January. Maybe, finally, this will be the year. But with Coach No. 2, this year might never be the year. There is something in what he does or how he does it that just might prevent him from ever winning a Super Bowl. It sounds mystical and illogical, but that doesn't mean it's not true. If you hire Coach No. 2, yes, you might win a Super Bowl. You might. But consider the alternative: You might suffer through a decade or more of unparalleled frustration, an infuriating annual tradition of coming close, of reaching out but never touching gold.