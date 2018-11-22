Michigan hasn't won at Ohio State since 2000 and is just 3-15 in the series this century. The Wolverines are 0-6 straight-up against Urban Meyer but have covered four times. Each of the last five games has gone over. Michigan is favored (by 4) for the first time since 2011, and the total (56.5) is the highest since 2013. … Vegas Vic (@VegasVigorish) will be live-tweeting from the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods match on Friday afternoon. … Rhode Island will open sports betting on Monday, about two months later than expected. The state legislature, according to the Associated Press, counted on $23.5 million in the 2018-19 budget assuming sports betting would start Oct. 1. That number figures to be about half.