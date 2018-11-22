Now that Resorts has transformed its sportsbook from a phone booth to a plush parlor, the boss asked for updated rankings of the spots down in Atlantic City.
Don't worry, Philly. You'll be able to do this legally very soon. Parx and SugarHouse are getting closer to launching. But the Garden State rules the region for at least another week or so.
The mobile options in Jersey are strong, but users must be physically in the state to bet. The apps can be downloaded and lines can be checked from anywhere. Still, there's nothing like being in a sportsbook, particularly when your team is covering.
What's to like: Has the largest screens and best odds boards and is in the heart of the brand new casino.
What's not to like: The bar in the sportsbook is separate from the sportsbook operation, so they don't offer comped drinks.
Also: If self-parking, go up to the sixth floor of the garage. That's the casino level; easy in and out.
Mobile app: William Hill New Jersey
What's to like: It's the closest any sportsbook is to a Boardwalk entrance, which will be clutch in the summer. Resorts and Hard Rock have lively beach bars next to one another. Only thing better than betting an NBA playoff or baseball game in your swim trunks is cashing a ticket in your swim trunks.
What's not to like: There are only five windows, so don't be that guy playing a 12-team parlay at 12:55 on Sunday afternoon. Go use one of the dozen kiosks.
Also: Self-parking is free with a minimum $20 sports wager. Be sure to get validation at the sportsbook.
Mobile app: DraftKings
What's to like: The location, if you like action. It's steps from the Wild Wild West, a raucous casino and entertainment area during the weekends just off the Boardwalk. The seating area has about 30 sofas and there are tables that face a wall with eight TVs.
What's not to like: It's not a dedicated sportsbook room, but rather an area. Don't love the 24-ounce beers for 11 bucks at the nearby Snack Shack.
Also: Acts as the sportsbook for Caesars, the adjacent hotel, which is owned by the same company.
Mobile app: Caesars Real Money Casino NJ
What's to like: Size is decent, food options are good, and parking is free.
What's not to like: Can't bet the NBA because the Golden Nugget's owner also owns the Houston Rockets.
Also: Michael Patrick's Brasserie, which is open 24 hours on weekends, is right next door. Easy on those $13 cheeseburgers, chief.
Mobile app: None
What's to like: There are craps tables 20 feet away.
What's not to like: It's a temporary setup and there are no seats to simply sit and watch games. There's a Chickie's & Pete's adjacent, but the seating is for customers only.
Also: The sportsbook is located in the North Tower, not in the popular Quarter. When the 'book is closed, winners can be cashed at the casino cage.
Mobile app: William Hill New Jersey
What's to like: Only place in Atlantic City that also offers horse racing. Those horse players give the place extra juice when their race comes down the stretch run.
What's not to like: The room is way too small.
Also: Use the surface lot — not the main garage — for self-parking to be near the sportsbook. The surface lot is also the area for Uber, Lyft, and Jitney. It's pretty efficient.
Mobile app: playMGM
What's to like: It's the smallest parlor in Atlantic City now that Resorts upgraded, but it does have open seating, which the Tropicana does not.
What's not to like: The odds boards are small and limited.
Also: Harrah's has the best pool in Atlantic City. Put a bet in at the sportsbook and go down to the pool bar to watch the game.
Mobile app: Caesars Real Money Casino NJ
The Eagles have beaten Eli Manning and the Giants four consecutive times at Lincoln Financial Field and five of the last six, a stretch that extends back to Andy Reid's final season as the Birds' coach. The Eagles had covered three in a row until last season, but needed Jake Elliott's 61-yard field goal to win at the gun. It may have galvanized the team, but it didn't help cover the six-point spread.
The Giants have been disappointing this year, but are a solid 4-1 on the road against the spread. The Eagles have lost three of four straight-up at home since beating Atlanta on opening night. They are 0-4 against the spread at home since the Atlanta win. The under has come out in four of their five home games.
Michigan hasn't won at Ohio State since 2000 and is just 3-15 in the series this century. The Wolverines are 0-6 straight-up against Urban Meyer but have covered four times. Each of the last five games has gone over. Michigan is favored (by 4) for the first time since 2011, and the total (56.5) is the highest since 2013. … Vegas Vic (@VegasVigorish) will be live-tweeting from the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods match on Friday afternoon. … Rhode Island will open sports betting on Monday, about two months later than expected. The state legislature, according to the Associated Press, counted on $23.5 million in the 2018-19 budget assuming sports betting would start Oct. 1. That number figures to be about half.
Notable lines