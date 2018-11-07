But the Eagles are right there. If they end up walking into the Superdome on conference championship Sunday, they'll look back and regret the victories they gift-wrapped and mailed away against the Titans and the Panthers. At the same time, this happens to be a season in which a team like themselves can get away with two months of uneven play and a rotating cast of name-brand inactives. They are, by far, the best team in their division, a fact that they should begin to establish in definitive terms when they square off against the Cowboys on Sunday. They still have the inside track on a home playoff game. They still have head-to-head matchups with the Rams and the Saints.