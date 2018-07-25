He was entering a new world nearly blind, but this test is probably just as intimidating. If it's not reacquainting himself to the speed of the game, or altering his aggressive playing style, then it's the pressure placed on his left knee with his first strenuous lateral movements. And, oh yeah, Foles is less than seven months removed from a MVP Super Bowl performance, and any early hiccup could have outsiders calling for the backup to take over.