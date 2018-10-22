It's true that Wentz didn't produce a game-winner on the final drive, after his defense found a shockingly easy way to blow a 17-0 fourth-quarter lead into a 21-17 deficit, when Wentz got the ball back at the Eagles' 30 with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining. It would have been nice if he could have somehow managed that, when he got to fourth-and-2 from the Carolina 14 with 31 seconds left, after an Eric Reid interception on a miscommunication between Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz was ruled to have hit the ground. But all things considered, would a miracle touchdown at the end have drastically changed your perception of this team Monday morning?