Then: Pro Bowl (2000, 2001, 2002) and All-Pro (2000) Eagles tight end.
Now: Associate athletic director for development at Brigham Young University
Chad Lewis found solace during the most disappointing moment in his NFL career.
A week before, the Eagles tight end had injured his shoulder during a win in the 2005 NFC Divisional Playoff Round.
Raised in a family of devout members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lewis' father gave his son a blessing that he would be healthy enough to play in the NFC Championship Game.
With just over three minutes left in the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Lewis hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from Donovan McNabb to seal the 27-10 victory.
As Lewis sat in the end zone soaking in the euphoria erupting around him, he knew this was as good as it was going to get for him.
He had heard the snap in his foot during the play. He knew it had broken.
His team, the one that had lost three consecutive NFC Championship games, was going to the Super Bowl XXXIX but he was not going to play.
"It was the best [and] worst day of my life," said Lewis, who caught two touchdowns against Atlanta. "We were going to the Super Bowl, but I wasn't going to get to play. That was my dream since I was a little kid.
"When I was sitting on my butt celebrating, I was thinking about that blessing. I knew everything was going to be okay.
"I was the last player to enter the field at the Super Bowl, and I'm on this little scooter. I realized my Super Bowl was being there with my family that supported me. It was real and a powerful moment."
If Lewis had played would it have made a difference in the 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots?
In six seasons he had developed a bond with McNabb. He was the guy McNabb looked to when things broke down.
"I knew how Donovan thought," Lewis said. "He knew how I thought and moved, caught the ball.
"I just think that had I been healthy, I could have been a contributing factor in maybe beating (the Patriots in the Super Bowl) that year instead of the Eagles having to wait 13 more years to get them."
After retiring after the 2005 season, Lewis retired to his home state of Utah. He was the general manager for the Pacific Steel Company. During a two-year mission in Taiwan, Lewis became fluent in Mandarin which led to him also doing work as an ambassador to Asia for the NFL.
In 2010, Lewis was hired by Brigham Young University, his alma mater, as an associate athletic director for development.
"I love that aspect of the job," said Lewis, who walked on the BYU football team and worked his way into a UPI Honorable Mention All-America. "I love talking to the players in all the sports, especially tight ends. I'm still partial to that position."
Lewis is also still partial to Philadelphia and the Eagles. He attended Super Bowl LII in January when the Birds got revenge against the Patriots.
"Not only did I feel it, but I was hugging and crying with drunk strangers after that game," Lewis said. "That was so awesome.
"Philadelphia is a unique sports town. Those fans recognize hard work. I think they always treated me so well because I worked my butt off and gave everything that I had. That's what Philadelphia responds [to]. If you're a big hat with no cattle, they'll throw you out of the stadium."