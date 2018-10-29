Even if DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay, the Bucs say they are not actively shopping the mercurial wide receiver.
Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network, reported on Sunday morning that Jackson requested a trade hours before Jackson, a former Eagle, set an obscure but impressive record.
Tampa Bay general manager predictably Jason Licht dismissed the report in a radio interview prior to the Bucs game at Cincinnati.
"We're 3-3, we're headed into big game today, we've got a big stretch of games coming up for us, and we don't like to talk about these stories," Licht said, according to TampaBay.com. "But I can say that my job and our job here is to field the best roster that we can to win games, and DeSean is a huge, huge part of that, not just today, but for the rest of the season."
Of course, Eagles fans would love to see Jackson back in South Philly. They also want Patrick Peterson, LeSean McCoy, Jon Runyan and Eric Allen. The trade deadline is Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET.
Jackson scored the Buccaneers' first touchdown on Sunday, a 60-yarder that set the record for most career scores since 1970 of at least 60 yards. Jackson now has 24, one more than Jerry Rice.
It was Jackson's 29th TD of at least 50 yards, which ties him with Randy Moss at 29, seven fewer than Rice. Jackson had two other catches for just eight yards on Sunday as the Buccaneers continued to play quarterback roulette.
• Patrick Mahomes. Four TD passes. This is not a recording. Mahomes is up to 26 through eight games, something only done previously by Tom Brady (2007) and Peyton Manning (2004, 2013).
• Didn't forget about the five TDs thrown by Houston's Deshaun Watson on Thursday. The Texans have won five in a row and sit atop the AFC South.
• The Packers' fans may have taken over the L.A. Coliseum, but the Rams gutted out a win in maybe the best game of the day. The 8-0 Rams have another tasty game next Sunday at New Orleans.
• Unlikely the Redskins would be in first place in the NFC East without Adrian Peterson. He had 149 yards rushing against the Giants and has 345 rushing yards during Washington's three-game winning streak. To think of what a shambles the 'Skins backfield was before signing Peterson in mid-August.
• Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston threw four interceptions and was benched in the third quarter following a pick-six. That's five consecutive games of multiple interceptions for Winston dating back to last year. Making things worse for Winston is that Ryan Fitzpatrick nearly rallied the Bucs to a win at Cincinnati. Gotta wonder if Tampa Bay regrets picking up Winston's $21 million option for 2019. "I just can't play like that," Winston said afterward.
• The box score from the Jaguars visit to London includes one loss, 395 yards allowed, four field goals, one touchdown and four arrests.
• The Giants are now 1-7 this year and 4-20 over the last two seasons. After this week's bye, the Giants remaining opponents are at San Fran, Tampa Bay, at the Eagles, Chicago, at Washington, Tennessee, at Indianapolis and Dallas.
• Fox and the NFL Network are sharing coverage of Thursday night's Oakland at San Francisco game. Both teams are 1-7 — and you'll be watching because Jared Cook is your fantasy tight end.
• Baltimore coach John Harbaugh called for a fake punt on a 4th-and-1 from his own 10-yard line in the first quarter. The gamble worked, except the Ravens were flagged for an illegal shift and had to punt anyway.
• Seattle punter Michael Dickson ran for a first down on a 4th-and-8 from the back of his own end zone to salt away the Seahawks win over Detroit. "He went against all traditions and everything," said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, "but he saw the situation and he took advantage of it. It was truly a surprise."
• The Browns have now lost 25 consecutive road games, one shy of the dubious record set by the Lions from 2007-10. Cleveland's at home for a few weeks. They can tie the record in Week 12 at Cincinnati and set it in Week 13 at Houston.
• Adam Vinatieri had two field goals and four extra points to break the NFL career scoring record held by Morten Andersen. Vinatieri (2,550 points) set the record against the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden with a second-quarter field goal. It was Vinatieri's 23-yard field goal in the snow that won the 2001 "Tuck Rule" playoff game which ignited the Patriots dynasty and ended Gruden's first tenure as Oakland's coach.
Vinatieri has 1,392 points in 13 seasons with the Colts and 1,158 in 10 seasons previously with New England. Neat stat: he also has 234 postseason points — 117 for Indy, 117 for the Patriots.
• Detroit traded with the Biants for run-stuffing nose tackle Snacks Harrison and promptly gave up 176 rushing yards to the Seahawks, second-most Seattle has put up this year.
• Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was inactive because of an ankle injury. It was the first game he's missed in his five-year career.
• Todd Gurley scored a touchdown in his 11th consecutive game. LaDainian Tomlinson (2004-05) holds the record with 18 straight games. Gurley could have scored again, but purposely fell short of the end zone so that the Rams could run out the clock.
• Attendance figures — Packers-Rams in L.A. 75,822; Eagles-Jaguars in London 85,870; Buccaneers-Bengals in Cincinnati 45,134.
• Mitchell Trubisky got into the Halloween spirit by showing up to Soldier Field dressed as former Bears coach Mike Ditka.
• "I just don't understand what he sees from time to time." — Fox analyst Darryl Johnston watching Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston through yet another ball into coverage.
• "Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community." — Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II prior to the Steelers game against visiting Cleveland.
• "A win is a win, but this one feels a little weird." — Cincinnati linebacker Preston Brown after the Bengals blew an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, but beat Tampa Bay on a field goal at the buzzer.
• "We still have done nothing around here. We beat them, but we haven't won the division. We haven't won the championship. We haven't won the Super Bowl. There's no room for lackadaisical. We haven't done nothing yet. We're just getting started. We're just turning the stove on. We ain't even put the grease in yet." — Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger, who had two interception in the win over the Giants.
• "Timeout, Buffalo." — Referee Pete Morelli during the Ravens-Panthers game. He meant Baltimore.
Notable lines