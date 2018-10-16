It will be interesting to see how the Eagles work their secondary this week against Carolina. Jones almost certainly won't be back this quickly. There has been no word on Graham, who was injured against Minnesota. On Tuesday, the team brought back corner Dexter McDougle, who played eight games for the Eagles last season after arriving in a trade with the Jets. McDougle was released last November and has since spent time on the rosters of the Saints, the Jaguars and the Lions, spending this year's preseason with the Jags. The Eagles waived/injured defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao, a rotational player who sacked Eli Manning last week and played 28 defensive snaps in the game.