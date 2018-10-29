After leaving the field after the Eagles' 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, defensive end Brandon Graham spotted the man who has become his favorite post-game target — Derrick Gunn.
"D-Gun! You made the trip?" Graham exclaimed when he spotted the longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia personality waiting alongside other reporters following the game.
Despite the fact that Gunn picked the Eagles to win the game 23-17 (surprisingly close to the final score), Graham jokingly called Gunn out and acted as though he picked the Jaguars to come out on top.
"I know you had them Jaguars," Graham joked. "You told me that before we left. I'm surprised you're here."
"He usually has no idea who I picked," Gunn told the Inquirer and Daily News. "He just rambles for the fun of it."
This isn't the first time Graham has singled out Dunn. Back in 2016, after the Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15, Graham singled out Dunn and mocked him for picking Atlanta to win the game.
"You know you're my guy, and I hold you accountable for when you're wrong," Graham told Gunn following the win. "I heard you say we were going to lose, and whenever that happens, you've got to ride or die."
"We have had a good relationship for years," Gunn said. "It just came from out of nowhere and took off."
WIP's morning show had some fun with former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick, who calls games alongside play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese.
On the first drive of the game, left guard Isaac Seumalo had to step in at center for one play after an injury forced Jason Kelce off the field. While it was clear where Kelce was injured to anyone watching Sunday's game on television, Quick struggled to explain to radio listeners what exactly happened to force Kelce off the field.
"At the end of the play, Jason Kelce getting up awfully slow. And Jason Kelce's going to have to… walk off the field," Quick said, pausing several times to consider his words carefully. "Kelce… unable to continue. He's going off. Stefen Wisniewski coming on."
"Tell me what is happening with his groin," WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi joked on Monday morning, with co-host and NBC Sports Network analyst Keith Jones chiming in that Lane Johnson was also injured.
"I'm not going to engage in this sophomoric behavior," co-host Rhea Hughes responded.
Kelce wasn't as coy when explaining his injury to reporters after the game.
"I caught a cleat to the crown jewels," Kelce said.
On Sunday Night Football last night, NBC aired a promo of next week's match-up between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, featuring none other than NBA great Michael Jordan.
Since the two teams are in different conferences, the Packers only play the Patriots once every four years. It's only the second time Rodgers and Brady have faced off during their careers (and likely the last), so it was only natural for NBC to do something special to promote the occasion.
Despite long associations with brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes, Jordan hasn't appeared in any ads or commercials since 2015, according to AdWeek. So how did NBC convince him to star in the spot?
Jordan is close friends with Jon Miller, the president of programming at NBC Sports. That allowed the network to successfully pitch him on the idea, which includes Jordan saying in the spot that he would be tuning in to the game.
"That's very much in keeping with our campaign, which is [that] Sunday Night Football is a game that everybody watches because it has the best teams and the best stars," Joseph Lee, NBC Sports senior vp for brand, told AdWeek.
Expect to see the Jordan ad a lot on NBC Sports Philadelphia over the coming week.