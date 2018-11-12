"I know this one hurt," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "Sunday night football, divisional opponent, Cowboys at home, really the way we've played the last couple times at home, that's not what we pride ourselves on. This one hurt. We've got a lot of veterans in that locker room, a lot of leadership. Like coach said, we've all got to look in the mirror. What can we do differently? Where can we be better? We realize a lot of people are going to want to write us off at this point and now it's just time to play ball and try and go shock some people."