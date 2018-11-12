Carson Wentz and the Eagles talked about how important it would be to come out sharp from their bye week, start fast, build a lead against a struggling Dallas team, playing on the road on a short week.
So the Eagles went three-and-out on their first drive, and their second drive began with Wentz staring down Zach Ertz before throwing a pass that Cowboys rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch neatly stepped in front of and plucked. The interception set up a Dallas field goal, and set the tone for the evening, which ended with a 27-20 Cowboys victory that left both NFC East teams at a similarly ugly 4-5.
Ertz, who would catch 14 passes for 145 yards and score both Eagles touchdowns, was inadvertently prophetic when asked about the dangers of looking sloppy and slow coming out of a week off.
"We've kind of had a little bit of a history of starting slow after a bye or an extended break, so we're really trying to emphasize starting fast this week," Ertz said on Wednesday. "We always want to be on the attack, we don't want to be playing from behind. Our team is not a team that's meant to play from behind, our team is meant to play with a lead."
The same day, Wentz said the danger of coming out of a break out of rhythm is "something we've already talked about and emphasized … Coming out swinging right away on Sunday will be big for us."
The Eagles did not come out swinging. Wentz very specifically did not come out swinging; he turned in his worst first half of the season, maybe the worst since his rookie year.
At halftime, the Cowboys led 13-3 and Wentz was 10 for 17 for 104 yards and a 52.1 passer rating. The only thing in his arsenal he seemed comfortable with was Ertz, who has four first-half catches for 31 yards, on six targets. The Eagles had run 19 offensive plays at the two-minute warning.
Wentz's new toy, Golden Tate, got seven yards on a third-and-9 screen on the opening series of the game, wasn't heard from again through the first three quarters.
Wentz didn't get significant help from a running game that was employed only sporadically, with middling results. Rookie Josh Adams got stuffed for a three-yard loss on a crucial second quarter fourth-and-1, the right side of the offensive line caving in. A quarterback sneak seemed a much easier option.
The second half, the offense sputtered to life, but Dallas, given hope, began gashing Jim Schwartz's defense.
>> JEFF McLANE: Doug Pederson is blowing this season for the Super Bowl champs
At the two-minute warning, Wentz was 26 for 36 for 300 yards and the two Ertz touchdowns, and his passer rating was up to 103.9. But the Eagles trailed, 27-20, and faced third-and-2 on the Dallas 30. A screen to Corey Clement lost five huge yards.
Fourth and seven, with a minute and 29 seconds left, Wentz hit Ertz, who made an amazing catch, reaching over Jeff Heath. But he was a yard short of the sticks.
You don't lose 5 yards on third-and-7 in the final two minutes. You don't go down 13-3 at halftime to a reeling divisional opponent that came in 3-5, 0-4 on the road. You don't mount a bid to win defend a Super Bowl title starting out 0-for-5 on third down conversions.
There is a long list of things you don't do and win most football games, and Wentz and the Eagles checked off much of that list Sunday night, though he ended the evening 32 for 44 for 360 yards.
The game ended with a 23-yard Wentz pass to Ertz, at the Dallas 9, Ertz lateraling to Tate, who was tackled right away, as the clock expired. Along with it went the illusion that the Eagles were a sleeping giant who would wake up in the second half of the season and stomp back into the playoffs.
Drew Brees and New Orleans on the road next week is starting to look like a coup de grace.
>> SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP: Touchdown celebrations lone bright spot for Birds
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman's newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.
Our mission is to provide top-notch coverage for the best fans in sports. We can't do it without your support. Join us: philly.com/birds