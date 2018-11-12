By this point, Doug Pederson should know his offense. But it took the Eagles coach more than a half to get out of the way and just allow Carson Wentz to be Carson Wentz.
It was, ultimately, too late, and for that, Pederson will shoulder his share of the blame for the Eagles' deflating 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and many of the players own pieces to that pie.
But Pederson, somehow, allowed himself to get out-coached by Jason Garrett. The Dallas coach was on life support. His offense is a relic. But they out-paced an Eagles offense that has scored more than 24 points only once this season.
Speaking of a fading heartbeat, the Eagles' season is starting to slip away. They're 4-5, two games behind the NFC East-leading Redskins and they travel to face the electric 8-1 Saints in New Orleans next week.
They still have two games against Washington and two more against Dallas and the New York Giants, but Pederson's team has showed an inability to sustain any of the fleeting momentum they've had over the first nine games.
When you bow to the Cowboys Clapper at home, you know you have problems. And Pederson is in jeopardy of letting this season slip away.
He can't script an opening series. His play-calling in big spots has been suspect. He's gotten too cute with gimmicks. And he has taken the ball out of Wentz's hands far too often. The Eagles have had a rash of injuries. But that excuse wasn't used last year, even though they lost more key players.
Wentz wasn't perfect, by any means. He tossed another early interception. He failed again to deliver late in the game when he had the ball and a chance to either tie or go ahead. But Wentz didn't call the screen to Corey Clement on third down on the Dallas 30 with two minutes to go.
The Eagles have been terrible with screens for much of the season. The running backs haven't done much with the ball in their hands. He should have given Wentz (32 of 44 for 360 yards and two touchdowns) a chance to throw beyond the sticks. But Clement was brought down for a 5-yard loss.
And on fourth and seven tight end Zach Ertz's catch was short of the marker and that all but sealed the Eagles' fate.
>> INJURIES: Lane Johnson couldn't get his knee ready after all
The ineptitude started on the Eagles' first possession, which has been a running theme this season. On first down, Wentz rolled right on a design that had Ertz first block Demarcus Lawrence before releasing down field. He got knocked off his route and the pass netted only one yard.
After Josh Adams was dropped for no gain on a run to the left, Wentz threw a screen pass to the newly-acquired Golden Tate on a third down. The receiver is a yards-after-catch maestro, but nine yards was a lot to ask and he was dropped short of the marker.
For the fifth time in nine games, the Eagles went three and out on their opening drive. There have myriad reasons for the lack of early production, but Pederson's scripted starts have been lackluster. Could it be the over-reliance on short passes to supplement the run game?
Why not let your bourgeoning quarterback throw the ball beyond the sticks a few times? Wentz did throw downfield on the next series, but he made a poor decision. He didn't see Leighton Vander Esch sitting underneath when he threw to Ertz on a skinny post and the ball went into the rookie linebacker's hands for an interception.
It was Wentz's lowest moment of the night. He didn't have many, but it underscored the Eagles' overall issues in the early portion of games. They've scored only a total of 21 points (2.3 per game) in the first quarter this season. Last year, they averaged 6.6 points.
Coming off his strong outing in London, Adams carried the early load on the ground. He benefitted from an Ertz wham block and bolted 29 yards in Dallas territory early in the second quarter. But a third and one pass to Tate was broken up and on fourth down, Pederson erred with his play call.
The Eagles trailed, 3-0, and had the ball on the Dallas 20. But rather than attempt a 38-yard field goal. Pederson — as he is wont to do — was aggressive. The odds were good. But it was a long yard and Wentz wouldn't be able to sneak.
But rather than give Wentz — his best option — the ability to convert with his arm, Pederson called a run. If Jay Ajayi was healthy or LeGarrette Blount was still on the team, it might have been a high-percentage choice.
Adams took the handoff and ran to his right. Lawrence blew up tackle Halapoulivaati Vatai, Ertz missed his block and the tailback was dropped for a 3-yard loss.
It wasn't the coach's finest moment. But Pederson did make the correct call later in the quarter when the Eagles faced a fourth and 10 at the Dallas 38. He initially had his offense on the field with 1:38 left, but he called timeout and sent Jake Elliott out instead.
The kicker connected from 56 yards and the Eagles were finally on the board.
But, overall, it was an unacceptable first half. Three points is never enough. Wentz alone should warrant more than 132 yards of total offense. The Eagles were 0 for 4 on third down and were making the Cowboys defense look like it was championship caliber.
The lesson for Pederson was to give Wentz more opportunities to drop and to throw beyond ten yards. Some fans may clamor for more balance, but the Eagles simply don't have the horses on the ground and on the offensive line.
On each of the first three possessions of the second half, Wentz drove the Eagles to points. He started to find his favorite weapon –Ertz — first for 12 yards and then for 21 yards. But on second down at the Cowboys 14, Pederson called for some questionable trickery.
He had Wentz throw a quick pass to Ertz, who lateraled to Tate, who gained six yards. It was a fine play and all, but why not throw to your best target in the end zone? On third down, Wentz was tick off to receiver Alshon Jeffery just over the goal line and the Eagles settled for a short field goal and 13-6 deficit.
>> SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP: Touchdown celebrations lone bright spot for Birds
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman's newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.
Our mission is to provide top-notch coverage for the best fans in sports. We can't do it without your support. Join us: philly.com/birds