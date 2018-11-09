Elliott isn't the Cowboys' only running threat. The Eagles also have to be aware of Prescott, who is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has 16 rushing first downs, which is the fifth most in the league among quarterbacks, behind only the Panthers' Cam Newton (28), the Jaguars' Blake Bortles (20) and the Titans' Marcus Mariota and the Bears' Mitch Trubisky (19 each).