It's the first Eagles-Cowboys game since sports betting was legalized outside of Las Vegas. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points, according to Philly.com oddsmaker Vegas Vic.

The Eagles, of course, are coming off a bye at 4-4. Dallas is 3-5 and, after Monday's listless loss to the Titans, leaking enough oil to require a derrick.

Philadelphia rolled the Cowboys, 37-9, in Dallas last season behind two touchdown passes by Carson Wentz and 215 rushing yards by the offense. The rematch was a meaningless meeting in Week 17 won by Dallas, 6-0. Most of the Eagles regulars did not play, but Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott played full games.

Point spreads for this week's NFL slate and some notable college football games are below.

Vegas Vic/Tonight

If it's Tuesday, it must be another Mid-American Conference affair, and we're looking at Buffalo vs. Kent State. The Buffs are a YUGE favorite at -20.5. We have some spread numbers for your entertainment, and now, LEGALLY, for your wagering pleasure. The Buffs are sitting on top of the MAC-East with a sweet 8-1 straight up record, and 7-2 against the spread. Kent is sitting one step from the bottom of the barrel, with a 2-7 straight up mark, but 6-3 against the spread.

Vegas Vic/MMA

"Money" is looking for more money. Floyd (Money) Mayweather Jr. (50-0-0, 27 KOs) is looking for another ginormous payday, and has signed on for a bout against MMA star, Tenshin Nasukawa from Japan. Don't know his nickname yet, but I'm gonna call him "Ten."

Ten is opening up as a favorite at around -$140, with Mayweather an underdog in the neighborhood of +$120. That would be the number if they used MMA rules. If it was strictly boxing, the number would turn around, and Money would be a heavy favorite. Ten is only 20 years old and rumored to have a very heavy punch. Might have to throw down if they actually go into the Octagon.

NFL/WEEK 10

Thursday
Favorite Line O/U Underdog Time
STEELERS 4 51.5 Panthers 8:20
Sunday 
JETS 7.5 36.5 Bills 1:00
Falcons 4 51 BROWNS 1:00
Saints 4 54.5 BENGALS 1:00
BUCCANEERS 2.5 51.5 Redskins 1:00
Patriots 7 48.5 TITANS 1:00
PACKERS 9 47.5 Dolphins 4:25
COLTS 3.5 47.5 Jaguars 1:00
BEARS 6.5 45 Lions 1:00
CHIEFS 16.5 50 Cardinals 1:00
Chargers 9.5 50.5 RAIDERS 4:05
RAMS 10 51.5 Seahawks 4:25
EAGLES 6.5 43 Cowboys 8:20
Monday
Favorite Line Underdog Time
49ERS 3 43.5 Giants 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL/WEEK 11

Notable lines

Tuesday
Favorite Line Underdog Time
BUFFALO 20.5 Kent St. 7:30
Thursday
N.C. STATE 17 Wake Forest 7:30
Friday
SYRACUSE 21.5 Louisville 7:00
Fresno St. 3 BOISE ST. 10:15
Saturday 
HOUSTON 4 Temple 7:00
Michigan 39 RUTGERS 3:30
Clemson 18 BOSTON COLL. 8:00
WEST VIRGINIA 13.5 Texas Christian 12:00
OKLAHOMA 17.5 Oklahoma St. 3:30
GEORGIA 14.5 Auburn 7:00
PENN ST. 8 Wisconsin 12:00
ALABAMA 26 Mississippi St. 3:30
FLORIDA 7 South Carolina 12:00
Texas 1.5 TEXAS TECH 7:30
Louisiana St. 13 ARKANSAS 7:30
NOTRE DAME 18 Florida St. 7:30
Ohio St. 3.5 MICHIGAN ST. 12:00

Lines provided by oddsmaker Vegas Vic via AmericasLine.com