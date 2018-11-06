It's the first Eagles-Cowboys game since sports betting was legalized outside of Las Vegas. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points, according to Philly.com oddsmaker Vegas Vic.
The Eagles, of course, are coming off a bye at 4-4. Dallas is 3-5 and, after Monday's listless loss to the Titans, leaking enough oil to require a derrick.
Philadelphia rolled the Cowboys, 37-9, in Dallas last season behind two touchdown passes by Carson Wentz and 215 rushing yards by the offense. The rematch was a meaningless meeting in Week 17 won by Dallas, 6-0. Most of the Eagles regulars did not play, but Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott played full games.
Point spreads for this week's NFL slate and some notable college football games are below.
If it's Tuesday, it must be another Mid-American Conference affair, and we're looking at Buffalo vs. Kent State. The Buffs are a YUGE favorite at -20.5. We have some spread numbers for your entertainment, and now, LEGALLY, for your wagering pleasure. The Buffs are sitting on top of the MAC-East with a sweet 8-1 straight up record, and 7-2 against the spread. Kent is sitting one step from the bottom of the barrel, with a 2-7 straight up mark, but 6-3 against the spread.
"Money" is looking for more money. Floyd (Money) Mayweather Jr. (50-0-0, 27 KOs) is looking for another ginormous payday, and has signed on for a bout against MMA star, Tenshin Nasukawa from Japan. Don't know his nickname yet, but I'm gonna call him "Ten."
Ten is opening up as a favorite at around -$140, with Mayweather an underdog in the neighborhood of +$120. That would be the number if they used MMA rules. If it was strictly boxing, the number would turn around, and Money would be a heavy favorite. Ten is only 20 years old and rumored to have a very heavy punch. Might have to throw down if they actually go into the Octagon.
