–The Eagles are second in the NFL in run defense, allowing just 83.8 yards per game on the ground. But that number is a bit misleading. One of the reasons it's so low is because teams haven't been running on them. They are averaging the fewest opponent rushing attemps per game (18.1). Five of their first eight opponents have run the ball no more than 18 times against them. That is likely to change Sunday night when they face Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys. Elliott is fourth in the league in rushing with 680 yards. The Cowboys are averaging 26.6 rushing attempts per game.