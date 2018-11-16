Now, with the Eagles at 4-5, heading into a matchup Sunday in New Orleans against an 8-1 team that seems superior on paper in just about every crucial area, it just might be time to force that stuff. Gamble a little. Hard to see another path to victory, for a team whose seven paltry takeaways rank 30th in the NFL. Only Tampa Bay (six) and San Francisco (five) have given their offenses the ball off a turnover fewer times than the Eagles.