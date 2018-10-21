Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of a calf injury that has now sidelined him for the third consecutive week. Treyvon Hester is expected to start in Ngata's place.
Rookie offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is active for the first time in his NFL career.
The Eagles' other inactives are linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadriceps) and Nate Gerry (knee, ankle); safety Corey Graham (hamstring); cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring); running back Darren Sproles (hamstring); and offensive lineman Matt Pryor, who is the only healthy scratch.
Ngata was the only player questionable on Sunday. With Ngata out, Hester and Bruce Hector are the Eagles' only defensive tackles behind Fletcher Cox. Hector was promoted to the 53-man roster on Friday.
Cornerback Dexter McDougle is active during his first week back with the Eagles. The Eagles are undermanned at slot cornerback and safety without Jones and Graham.
The Eagles have nine offensive linemen in the lineup. Stefen Wisniewski, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Chance Warmack. and Mailata are all dressed to play.
Nate Sudfeld is also dressed as the third quarterback.